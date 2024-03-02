Two hospital staffers among four arrested for bid to rob Ludhiana doctor

A week after the attack on a doctor at the Samrala Civil Hospital, police on Saturday arrested four people. The accused include a transgender person and two sanitary workers who worked at the civil hospital. (HT Photo)

The four accused had on February 25 attacked senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Tarikjot Singh with an intention of robbing cash and jewellery from him. A toy pistol and sharp weapons have been recovered from their possession.

The accused include a transgender person and two sanitary workers who worked at the civil hospital. They have been identified as Renu Mahant, 35; Manpreet Singh alias Mani, 21; Jagjivan Singh alias Jivan, 22. All three are residents of Behlolpur village of Machhiwara. The fourth accused was Sanjiv Kumar alias Lucky, 29, from Chamkaur Sahib of Rupnagar.

The complainant had told police that the accused had targeted him while he was returning home from work in his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car around 11 pm. The Hyundai Verna car-borne accused intercepted his way and attacked him, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said.

Doc escapes unhurt

Tarikjot told police that he managed to escape from the spot. He then lodged a first information report and a case under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal Intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered.

“We formed two teams to trace the accused. They were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. Through the registration number of the car, police traced Manpreet and Jagjivan. Following the information provided by the accused, Mahant and Kumar were also arrested,” the SSP said.

According to the information, Manpreet had orchestrated the robbery bid. He had assumed that Tarikjot, who was living alone in Gobind Colony, was in possession of cash and jewellery. He involved Renu Mahant and two others.

Police after questioning the accused added Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act to the FIR.

The accused Mahant is already facing trial in three cases, including one for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder. Meanwhile, Kumar has four cases lodged against him, including drug peddling and robbery.