Two hybrid LeT militants arrested in Baramulla’s Sopore
The police claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants of the LeT in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Friday along with arms and ammunition.
The militants were arrested at a checkpoint jointly set up by the police, CRPF and army at Gurseer in Sopore area.
“During checking, the joint party intercepted two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards Seer who on seeing the naka tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully,” a police spokesman said.
The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul of Pinjoora, Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir of Aarihal, Pulwama. “Incriminating materials arms and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation, LeT (TRF), and were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians, including migrant labourers.
“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Police Station, Tarzoo, and investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.
LeT hybrid militant, associate arrested in Budgam
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested one hybrid militant and his associate in Budgam district.
Police said that acting on specific information, police along with the 62 Rashtriya Rifles and the 43 battalion CRPF arrested a hybrid militant along with his associate.
Police said the arrested persons were associated with Lashkar and identified them as Mudabir Ajaz of Hyderpora and Syed Muntaha Mehraj of New Colony Ompora.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation and logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides, transportation of arms and ammunition across the district Budgam,” the spokesman said, adding that incriminating materials, arms of ammunition, including one Chinese grenade and 35 AK rounds, have been recovered from their possession.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
