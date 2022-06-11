Two hybrid LeT militants arrested in Baramulla’s Sopore

The police claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants of the LeT in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Friday along with arms and ammunition.

The militants were arrested at a checkpoint jointly set up by the police, CRPF and army at Gurseer in Sopore area.

“During checking, the joint party intercepted two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards Seer who on seeing the naka tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully,” a police spokesman said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul of Pinjoora, Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir of Aarihal, Pulwama. “Incriminating materials arms and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation, LeT (TRF), and were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians, including migrant labourers.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Police Station, Tarzoo, and investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.

LeT hybrid militant, associate arrested in Budgam

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested one hybrid militant and his associate in Budgam district.

Police said that acting on specific information, police along with the 62 Rashtriya Rifles and the 43 battalion CRPF arrested a hybrid militant along with his associate.

Police said the arrested persons were associated with Lashkar and identified them as Mudabir Ajaz of Hyderpora and Syed Muntaha Mehraj of New Colony Ompora.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation and logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides, transportation of arms and ammunition across the district Budgam,” the spokesman said, adding that incriminating materials, arms of ammunition, including one Chinese grenade and 35 AK rounds, have been recovered from their possession.