Two independent candidates enter fray in Chandigarh

A day after the nominations process got underway in Chandigarh, two independent candidates filled their papers on Wednesday. Partap Singh Rana and his wife own assets worth ₹ 2.80 crore, including their house and 40 tola gold. (HT photo)

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), candidates can file their nominations till May 14 and candidature can be withdrawn on May 17 after scrutiny of papers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The first candidate, Partap Singh Rana, 65, is a resident of Baltana area of Zirakpur, Mohali. A Class 9 pass-out from SD School in Ambala, Rana retired from the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

Though Rana confirms he is not aligned with any political party and is contesting polls for the first time, his wife, Usha Rani, is a municipal councillor from Zirakpur’s Ward Number 1. After contesting the polls as a Congress candidate, Rani had left the party to become an independent councillor.

Rana and his wife own assets worth ₹2.80 crore, including their house and 40 tola gold.

On September 5, 2021, Rana was booked under Sections 147 (trespass) and 174-A (Obstructing running of train by squatting) of the Railway Act. Charges in the case were framed on February 8, 2023.

“I firmly believe that political parties mislead people. My residence is adjoining Raipur Kalan, where residents are demanding an underpass. But due to political motives, the project was halted by the Chandigarh administration. I wish to raise people’s voices by contesting the polls,” said Rana.

Shakeel Mohammad and his wife own assets worth ₹30.72 lakh, including their house. (HT photo)

The second independent candidate, Shakeel Mohammad, 35, holds an MBA from Shobhit University in Meerut. Though he runs a document centre and lives in Khajeri, Mohammad has also been politically active for the past 10 years. He was earlier an AAP worker, but left the party due to personal reasons.

Mohammad and his wife own assets worth ₹30.72 lakh, including their house.

“I earlier aspired to contest the MC elections in 2021, but the Khajeri ward got reserved for SC candidate. In the last 10 years, development has taken a back seat in Chandigarh. I wish to put the city back on the development track,” he said.

During the nomination filing process, candidates were provided with various instructions, as specified by the Election Commission of India.