Two J&K govt employees sacked for alleged terror links

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered the dismissal of two government employees over their alleged terror links. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha issued the dismissal orders on Thursday morning. (@OfficeOfLGJandK X)

The employees have been identified as Ghulam Hussain of Reasi district and Majid Iqbal Dar of Rajouri, both serving as teachers in the education department.

They are among nearly 80 government employees who have been terminated over suspected terror links since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Hussain is accused of working as an overground worker (OGW) for the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and facilitating terrorists’ recruitment and funding their activities in Reasi district.

Dar, meanwhile, is accused of being involved in narco-terrorism, terror financing, and radicalisation of youth. Investigators have also connected him to IED conspiracy cases in Rajouri, suggesting that he was facilitating terror operations through drug proceeds.

The separate dismissal orders issued on Thursday morning stated that the L-G is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and that the activities of the two employees are such that warrant their dismissal from the service.

The dismissals were executed under Article 311(2)(c), which allows termination without departmental inquiry in the interest of state security.