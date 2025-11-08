Two Jaggu Bhagwanpuria aides arrested in Hoshiarpur; weapons seized

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Hoshiarpur police, arrested two active members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered four sophisticated weapons from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday. Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in Hoshiarpur police custody. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Swinder Singh alias Bodhi and Sukhman alias Jashan, both residents of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur district. Two Glock pistols, one Zigana pistol and one PX30 pistol are among the weapons that were recovered. Police have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were riding.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons were active members of the gang and were working on the directions of their foreign handler identified as Amrit Dalam. Both were wanted in a firing incident at a medical shop that took place in Wadala Bangar, Kalanaur, targetting Dr Hari Singh, which was carried out on the directions of their handler, he added. The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the whole network.

Sharing operational details, additional director general of police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that police teams from AGTF, led by DSP, AGTF Jalandhar range Jatinderjit Singh, in coordination with Hoshiarpur police, has arrested both the accused persons from T-Point near Gurdwara Shri Garna Sahib at Bodla village in Dasuya.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hoshiarpur Sandeep Malik said that both the accused have a criminal background and are involved in murder, kidnapping and child trafficking. Further investigation is underway, he said, informing that a fresh FIR has been registered under section 25(6) of the Arms Act at Dasuya police station.