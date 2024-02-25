 Two juveniles apprehended for stabbing Panchkula man - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two juveniles apprehended for stabbing Panchkula man

Two juveniles apprehended for stabbing Panchkula man

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The victim, Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 25 was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where his condition is stated to be stable

Police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly stabbing a man following an altercation in Sector 25 on Friday night.

The victim, Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 25 was rushed to PGIMER, where his condition is stated to be stable, said police.

The incident took place when a supposedly drunk Harmanpreet was slapping his sister in public. The juveniles, unknown to the victim and his sister, stepped up to save her, said police. “Harmanpreet also slapped the juveniles in the melee. In return, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons,” he added. The juveniles fled after the incident, but were apprehended. They were sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 station.

