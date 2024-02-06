Two killed after being hit by train in Mohali’s Jagatpura

A 19-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were killed after being hit by a passenger train near the railway bridge in Jagatpura, Mohali, on Monday. The girl lived with her family at Faidan village, Chandigarh, the man lived with his at Kambali village, Kharar. He worked at a local factory. (Getty image)

Though no suicide note was recovered from the scene, police suspect they deliberately jumped before the train. Both hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had lost their fathers.

While the girl lived with her family at Faidan village, Chandigarh, the man lived with his at Kambali village, Kharar. He worked at a local factory.

They were hit by the train around 1.20 pm, following which the train driver alerted the station master. Both suffered head injuries and fell on the opposite sides of the railway track.

They were identified with the help of identity cards and their families were informed.

“The families are in shock and not able to record their statements yet. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, for autopsy on Tuesday,” a police official said.