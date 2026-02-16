Two killed as truck overturns on highway in Ambala Cantt

Two men were killed after a truck trailer overturned and crushed a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw on the Panipat-Jalandhar National Highway-44 near Shahpur village in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. Two men were killed after a truck trailer overturned and crushed a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw on the Panipat-Jalandhar National Highway-44 near Shahpur village in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. (Representational photo)

The deceased were identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Ladwa in Kurukshetra, who was on the motorcycle, and Rajesh Kumar from Yamunanagar, a passenger in the three-wheeler.

Police said the truck was headed from Delhi to Chandigarh when the driver reportedly lost control on the narrow Tangri bridge due to fog. The vehicle overturned, blocking one side of the highway and triggering a traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

Four men in a Swift SUV, including a BSNL employee from the Ambala CGM office, had a narrow escape. “The truck driver lost control and hit two motorcycles, an auto, and our car. While our vehicle was damaged at the rear, we are safe,” the car driver said.

Parao police station house officer (SHO) Dharamveer Singh said that the truck overturned while the driver was reportedly trying to avoid a collision with a car. “The truck has been removed from the site and traffic has resumed. A case has been registered against the driver, who fled the spot,” the SHO said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a Bihar native, Bhupinder Mukhiya, was killed and 10 of his family members were injured when a car hit their auto-rickshaw near the Jandali flyover. Mukhiya was travelling from Ambala Cantt railway station to Zirakpur with his wife and daughters. Model Town police impounded the car and registered a case.

In a gesture of humanity, personnel from the local police post pooled money to cover the cremation costs for the victim’s family.