Two killed in accident while chasing snatchers in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A 21-year-old woman and an eight- year old boy lost their lives in a snatching incident in Tanda’ s Pul Pukhta village on Friday evening. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse from a woman scooterist Prabhjit Kaur. As the latter tried to chase the snatchers, she rammed her two wheeler in a tractor trolley. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

As per police, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse from a woman scooterist Prabhjit Kaur. As the latter tried to chase the snatchers, she rammed her two wheeler in a tractor trolley. As a result, her son Gurbhej Singh and neice Gagandeep Kaur fell on the ground and got seriously injured. Locals rushed them to a hospital but they were declared brought dead. Prabhjit was also admitted to the hospital.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said that a hunt was on to nab the accused. He said the police were collecting CCTV footage from the area to identify the offenders. He revealed that deceased Gagandeep belonged to Uttar Pradesh and had come see her aunt. They were coming from Dasuya. “We will register a case after recording the statement of the victim”, said the DSP. He said the bodies would be handed over to the kin on Saturday after the post mortem.