Two killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, Panchkula
Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in the tricity.
In the first incident, a man in his early 30s was killed after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his bike near Kheri village on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Neeraj, who worked at a private firm.
Complainant Rajender Pal Sharma, 71, a resident of Kheri village in Raipur Rani, said that he was standing on the road leading to Kheri village around 9pm, when he saw two men coming from Raipur Rani side on a motorcycle. He said that another bike coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the victims’ bike, leaving them injured.
“I rushed to help them and found that the injured were from my village -- cousins named Neeraj and Dharam Pal. We took them to the hospital, where doctors declared Neeraj dead. Dharam Pal is undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER),” said the complainant.
A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the speeding bikers, who had fled the spot, leaving the two-wheeler behind.
Mishap on Kharar flyover
In the second incident, which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old woman died after an SUV rammed into the Alto she was travelling in. The mishap took place on the Kharar flyover in Mohali around 3am.
The deceased was identified as Anjana Rani, a resident of Phillaur. The man who was behind the wheel, identified as Mangat Ram, was also critically injured in the mishap and is battling for life at PGIMER.
The SUV driver fled the scene after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind. As per information, he was driving on the wrong side of the road. Eyewitnesses said that both vehicles were left heavily damaged in the collision, and Mangat Ram was pulled out of the car in a blood-stained condition. Cops took him to the Kharar civil hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER. He is said to critical. Police have registered a case against the SUV driver and taken possession of both damaged vehicles.
Man electrocuted at Haryana power minister’s residence
An employee of the Haryana public works department (PWD) was electrocuted to death while working at the residence of Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday. As per the police, an electrician who hailed from Mauli Jagran, 32, Rajesh Kumar, was a contractual employee. He had gone to fix a cooler at Chautala's house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted.
Two men arrested for threatening Pataudi businessman, firing at his house
The Gurugram police have arrested two persons three days after unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman's residence in Pataudi, police said Saturday. They said the arrested persons had threatened the businessman, Chanderbhan Sehgal, the chairman of the Pataudi Municipal Committee, and demanded a 50% share in his liquor business. The suspects were identified as Akash (20) and Arjun (19) alias Gullu of Nanuklan village in the Pataudi area.
Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week
The city's maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1C on Friday to 38C on Saturday, 3.6C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7C on Friday to 20.2C on Saturday, 1C above normal.
Chief of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice booked for sedition
Gurugram police on Friday registered a case against the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a group based in the United States (US) that supports the secession of Punjab from India, for releasing a video on social media on Friday allegedly stating that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Pannu.
Found consuming liquor during MLA inspection, Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended
The police post in-charge of Mubarakpur was suspended after in-charge Gulshan Kumar and other cops were found consuming liquor during a surprise inspection by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Friday night. As per information, when the MLA reached the police post, liquor bottles were found on in-charge Gulshan Kumar table. The MLA called the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police to the spot, following which he was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination.
