Two killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, Panchkula

Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in the tricity.

In the first incident, a man in his early 30s was killed after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his bike near Kheri village on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Neeraj, who worked at a private firm.

Complainant Rajender Pal Sharma, 71, a resident of Kheri village in Raipur Rani, said that he was standing on the road leading to Kheri village around 9pm, when he saw two men coming from Raipur Rani side on a motorcycle. He said that another bike coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the victims’ bike, leaving them injured.

“I rushed to help them and found that the injured were from my village -- cousins named Neeraj and Dharam Pal. We took them to the hospital, where doctors declared Neeraj dead. Dharam Pal is undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER),” said the complainant.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the speeding bikers, who had fled the spot, leaving the two-wheeler behind.

Mishap on Kharar flyover

In the second incident, which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old woman died after an SUV rammed into the Alto she was travelling in. The mishap took place on the Kharar flyover in Mohali around 3am.

The deceased was identified as Anjana Rani, a resident of Phillaur. The man who was behind the wheel, identified as Mangat Ram, was also critically injured in the mishap and is battling for life at PGIMER.

The SUV driver fled the scene after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind. As per information, he was driving on the wrong side of the road. Eyewitnesses said that both vehicles were left heavily damaged in the collision, and Mangat Ram was pulled out of the car in a blood-stained condition. Cops took him to the Kharar civil hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER. He is said to critical. Police have registered a case against the SUV driver and taken possession of both damaged vehicles.