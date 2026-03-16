Two killed in separate road mishaps in Ludhiana, accused drivers booked

Two persons, including a woman, died in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday. Police have registered two FIRs and initiated investigations in connection with the case. FIR under Sections 324(4), 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, a 56-year-old woman, Nirmala Devi of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, died after a speeding car hit her while she was crossing Pakhowal Road. The police have booked the car driver, identified as Gulzar Singh of Lohara.

The FIR was registered following the statement of Rahul Kumar, the victim’s son. The complainant said he had accompanied his mother to help her board a three-wheeler as she was going to visit a relative. He told police that while his mother was crossing the road ahead of him, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift hit her.

The impact of the collision was so strong that she died on the spot. He immediately alerted the police.

ASI Dilbag Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Dugri police station. The accused driver has been arrested.

In the second incident, the Sadar police booked a truck driver for allegedly mowing down a man in village Lalton Kalan. The accused has been identified as Ishwar Singh.

The FIR was registered following the statement of Harpal Singh of village Bulara, father of the victim Harjeet Singh. The complainant stated that his son was standing outside a cement store when the accused, who was allegedly driving recklessly, ran over him with the truck.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Head constable Harwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the driver fled the spot after the accident.

An FIR under Sections 324(4), 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. Police have launched a hunt to arrest him.