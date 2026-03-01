Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Two killed in Kullu road mishap

    The deceased have been identified as Avinash, 20, and Sonam Kumar, 23, both residents of Saur village in the district

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 7:40 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Two people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle plunged off a road in Kullu district in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

    The mangled remains of the vehicle after it fell plunged off a road in Kullu on Sunday. (HT Photo)
    The mangled remains of the vehicle after it fell plunged off a road in Kullu on Sunday. (HT Photo)

    The mishap occurred near Jana village. The deceased have been identified as Avinash, 20, and Sonam Kumar, 23, both residents of Saur village in the district. The injured — Hemraj, 18, Vivek, 20, and Vijay, 19 — are also local residents.

    Police officials said that the accident occurred around 3.30 am when the five youths were returning home after celebrating Fagli, a traditional winter festival observed in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

    Officials said that Avinash, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly lost control near the Jana Waterfall, following which the vehicle rolled down nearly 100 metres. By the time villagers learnt about the mishap and reached the spot, Avinash and Sonam had succumbed to their injuries. The villagers alerted emergency services, and the victims were rushed to the Regional Hospital in Kullu.

    Police said the injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Two Killed In Kullu Road Mishap
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Two Killed In Kullu Road Mishap
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes