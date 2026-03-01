Two killed in Kullu road mishap

Two people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle plunged off a road in Kullu district in the early hours of Sunday, said police. The mangled remains of the vehicle after it fell plunged off a road in Kullu on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The mishap occurred near Jana village. The deceased have been identified as Avinash, 20, and Sonam Kumar, 23, both residents of Saur village in the district. The injured — Hemraj, 18, Vivek, 20, and Vijay, 19 — are also local residents.

Police officials said that the accident occurred around 3.30 am when the five youths were returning home after celebrating Fagli, a traditional winter festival observed in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Officials said that Avinash, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly lost control near the Jana Waterfall, following which the vehicle rolled down nearly 100 metres. By the time villagers learnt about the mishap and reached the spot, Avinash and Sonam had succumbed to their injuries. The villagers alerted emergency services, and the victims were rushed to the Regional Hospital in Kullu.

Police said the injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable.