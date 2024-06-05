Two labourers die in blaze at Ludhiana wool factory

At least two labourers were killed and several others injured in a fire at a wool manufacturing unit in the Basti Jodhewal area on Tuesday morning. The blaze engulfed the three-storey building. Firefighters managed to rescue two labourers from near the computer machines in the factory. The victims were identified as Gagan of Prem Vihar and Parveen from Ekta Colony. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Gagan of Prem Vihar and Parveen from Ekta Colony. Fire officials said that the factory had no fire safety arrangements in place and 20 fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The fire department was alerted around 7.30 am and managed to control the fire by 1.45 pm.Rajinder Singh, a fire official, said, “When we arrived, the workers were not in the building. We questioned nearby residents and building owners. Upon reaching the first floor, firefighters opened a window to help control the fire. We then found two bodies.”

Owner arrested: Police

Basti Jodhewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harpreet Singh said, “We have registered a case against factory owners Rohit Verma and Neeraj Verma under sections 304, 304 A, 337, 285 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We arrested Rohit Verma and launched a manhunt for the other accused”.

DC orders safety audit of all units

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday ordered a fire safety audit of all factories under the jurisdiction of the district administration.

Officials of the fire safety department and factories have been directed to complete the exercise within 10 days to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. The audits should be thorough and cover all aspects, including exits, alarms, extinguishers and emergency evacuation procedures, she said.

The DC ordered all industries and factories to ensure their fire alarm and hydrant mechanisms are in working condition. She directed owners of all factories not to lock their industries from the outside when labourers are working inside.

The DC said that any worker can contact the helpline number 0161-2404055 for assistance. She ensured that their identities would be kept anonymous.