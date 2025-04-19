Two labourers electrocuted to death in Punjab’s Kapurthala
ByPTI, Kapurthala
Apr 19, 2025 03:41 PM IST
The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Sachin and 40-year-old Dinesh, both residents of Uttar Pradesh; they were hired to remove beehives from a tree at a school, said police
Two migrant labourers were electrocuted to death when iron ladder, which they were using to climb a tree to extract honey from a beehive, came into contact with an electric wire here on Saturday, police said.
City deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karandeep Singh said the deceased were identified as Sachin, 35, and Dinesh, 40, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. ‘They were hired to remove beehives from the tree at a school. However, they got electrocuted after their ladder came in contact with an electric wire,” Singh said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, the DSP added.