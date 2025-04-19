Two labourers electrocuted to death in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Two migrant labourers were electrocuted to death when iron ladder, which they were using to climb a tree to extract honey from a beehive, came into contact with an electric wire here on Saturday, police said. Victims got electrocuted after an iron ladder, they were using, came in contact with an electric wire. (iStock)

City deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karandeep Singh said the deceased were identified as Sachin, 35, and Dinesh, 40, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. ‘They were hired to remove beehives from the tree at a school. However, they got electrocuted after their ladder came in contact with an electric wire,” Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the DSP added.