Two labourers killed after inhaling toxic gas in HP

Two labourers were killed, while seven of their colleagues were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a coal stove at Kotgarh in Kumarsain area of Shimla district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased are Ramesh, 22 and Sunil, 21. The victims, who belonged to Sirmaur district, had been engaged to build a house by a local orchardist. The police said that the labourers fell asleep and left the coal stove burning in their room to beat the cold, rendering them unconscious.

When an employee of the orchardists went to wake the labourers, he realised what had happened and raised the alarm. The labourers were immediately rushed to the community health centre in Kotgarh, where two of them died, while the condition of seven others is said to be stable.

Rampur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chander Shekhar said the Kumarsain police station had also dispatched a team to the spot after being alerted of the mishap.

“Two of them died while seven are still undergoing treatment,” said the deputy superintendent of police, adding that a case had been registered and investigations were underway.

