Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two labourers killed after inhaling toxic gas in HP

Two labourers killed after inhaling toxic gas in HP

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:41 AM IST

When an employee of the orchardists went to wake the labourers, he realised what had happened and raised the alarm.

Two labourers were killed, while seven of their colleagues were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a coal stove at Kotgarh in Kumarsain area of Shimla district (Representational Image/HT File)
Two labourers were killed, while seven of their colleagues were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a coal stove at Kotgarh in Kumarsain area of Shimla district (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Two labourers were killed, while seven of their colleagues were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a coal stove at Kotgarh in Kumarsain area of Shimla district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased are Ramesh, 22 and Sunil, 21. The victims, who belonged to Sirmaur district, had been engaged to build a house by a local orchardist. The police said that the labourers fell asleep and left the coal stove burning in their room to beat the cold, rendering them unconscious.

When an employee of the orchardists went to wake the labourers, he realised what had happened and raised the alarm. The labourers were immediately rushed to the community health centre in Kotgarh, where two of them died, while the condition of seven others is said to be stable.

Rampur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chander Shekhar said the Kumarsain police station had also dispatched a team to the spot after being alerted of the mishap.

“Two of them died while seven are still undergoing treatment,” said the deputy superintendent of police, adding that a case had been registered and investigations were underway.

DSP adding that a case has been registered and investigations were underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out