Two lives snuffed out in separate road mishaps in Panchkula and Mohali

Two persons lost their lives in separate road mishaps in Panchkula and Mohali on Wednesday. In the second case, a 59-year-old man riding a Honda Activa scooter succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment after being hit by a speeding Hyundai Verna car in Sector 77, Mohali. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a 31-year-old IT professional died in a hit-and-run near a park in Sector 24 in Panchkula. The victim, Amit Sheoran of Sector 27, who worked at an IT company in MDC, is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.

His father, Nathu Ram, a retired director of Haryana’s department of economic and statistical affairs, lodged the complaint with the police, detailing that his son, who usually came home late from work, didn’t return on Wednesday night. He added that around 2.15 am on Thursday, when his wife called Sheoran, a policeman answered, informing her about the accident. Upon reaching the scene, his parents found him lying on the road, bleeding from his nose and mouth. Eyewitnesses informed them that he was struck by an unknown silver-coloured car while riding his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

An ambulance rushed Sheoran to civil hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead. Chandimandir police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are searching for the offender.

In the second case, a 59-year-old man riding a Honda Activa scooter succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment after being hit by a speeding Hyundai Verna car in Sector 77, Mohali.

The victim has been identified as Barinder Mahapatra, a resident of Mohali, who worked as a plumber.

According to investigating officer ASI Jeet Chand, the accident took place around 10 am when Mahapatra was heading to work on his scooter. As he was passing Sector 77 and heading towards Sohana, the speeding car struck him from behind, leaving him critically injured.

After the accident, the accused car driver rushed Mahapatra to Sohana Hospital and also deposited ₹25,000 for his treatment. However, Mahapatra succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon. After a postmortem examination, the body was handed over to his family.

ASI Chand confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused car driver, who is currently absconding. His vehicle has been seized by the police.