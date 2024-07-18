Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested with weapons

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police have arrested two close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered three country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges from their possession. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police have arrested two close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered three country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges from their possession. (HT File)

Accused have been identified as Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar and Sumronn Singh of Nawashahar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mehtab Singh said acting on the tip-off, both the accused were apprehended during special checking of vehicles on Begumpur-Solough road.

The SSP said during investigation, the accused confessed that they were working for Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were in contact with Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi.

“Accused told police that they had purchased the recovered weapons on Anmol’s direction. the accused have been taken into police custody for two days to gather further information on arms suppliers and their possible targets,” the SSP said.

The case has been registered under sections of arms act against both the accused.