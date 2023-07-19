Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two brothers attacked, robbed in Jagraon, Ludhiana police nab one

Two brothers attacked, robbed in Jagraon, Ludhiana police nab one

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 19, 2023 11:35 PM IST

While one of the accused, identified as Ramandeep Singh alias Lovi of Hans Kalan, has been arrested, another accused, Raja Singh of Dholan, is absconding

The Jagraon police have booked two men for allegedly attacking and robbing a Dholan village resident and his brother of their mobile phone and cash.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manpreet Singh alias Maana of Dholan village of Jagraon (iStock)
One of the accused, identified as Ramandeep Singh alias Lovi of Hans Kalan, has been arrested. While another accused Raja Singh of Dholan is absconding.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manpreet Singh alias Maana of Dholan village of Jagraon.

The complainant said that he along with his elder brother Parminder Singh was heading towards Hans Kalan village on a motorcycle when two miscreants came on motorcycles and intercepted their way.

The accused asked him to handover the cash and mobile phones to them. When they resisted, the accused assaulted them with a sharp-edged weapon. After the locals gathered there hearing their cries, the accused escaped from the spot.

ASI Sukhmandar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station.

The ASI said that the accused are drug addicts and involved in snatchings to meet their need for drugs. The accused Ramandeep is already facing trial in 5 cases.

