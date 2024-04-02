Two men fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

Snatchers targeted two more people in the city in the last 24 hours. Separate cases under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 31 and Sector 39 police stations in Chandigarh, respectively. (HT File Photo)

Sahil, a Mohali resident, reported that three scooter-borne men snatched his mobile phone near the Sector-31/Ram Darbar light point. He raised the alarm, but they managed to make good their escape on a Honda Activa scooter.

The second victim, Madan Lal Sharma, who lives in Sector 56, reported that four men made off with his mobile phone, documents and cash near the Sector 55/56 dividing road.

Following his complaint, police arrest three of the four accused, who were identified as Suraj of Badmajra, Mohali; and Navdeep Singh and Kapil, both residents of Sector 56.

Separate cases under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 31 and Sector 39 police stations, respectively.