Home / India News / Two migrant workers injured in targeted attack in J&K’s Anantnag

Two migrant workers injured in targeted attack in J&K’s Anantnag

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:38 AM IST

This is the second targeted attack on non-locals in the Anantnag district this month.

Police said that non-local labourers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir.
Police said that non-local labourers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir.
ByHT Correspondent

Two migrant workers were injured in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

This is the second targeted attack on non-locals in the Anantnag district this month.

Police said that non-local labourers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J&K police on its official handle.

On November 3, two non-locals, working in a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag, were injured in an attack. The injured labourers were from Bihar and Nepal) and were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in the Anantnag district.

On October 18, two non-local labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were killed after militants hurled a grenade at them in the Harmain in the Shopian district.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir anantnag terrorism + 1 more
jammu and kashmir anantnag terrorism

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out