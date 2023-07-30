Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two minor girls raped, impregnated in Chandigarh

Two minor girls raped, impregnated in Chandigarh

ByNikhil Sharma, Chandigarh
Jul 30, 2023 01:12 AM IST

In the first case, Chandigarh Police arrested Sameer, a native of Haridwar and currently residing in Burail, on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl, who was found two months pregnant

Police have arrested two 19-year-old youths for raping and impregnating two minor girls in separate cases.

Separate FIRs under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act have been registered against the two accused. (HT)
Separate FIRs under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act have been registered against the two accused. (HT)

In the first case, Sector 34 police arrested Sameer, a native of Haridwar and currently residing in Burail, on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl, who was found two months pregnant.

She told the police that she connected with Sameer, a carpenter, through Instagram last year. As their relationship furthered, Sameer called her to his rented accommodation and raped her.

In the second case, the 17-year-old victim is a neighbour of the accused and had been living with his family for the past two years. “Both families didn’t have any objection to their relationship. The accused had married the girl illegally as she is a minor,” a cop said.

Recently, the girl was found three months pregnant at the civil hospital in Sector 45, following which doctors informed the police. Subsequently, the accused, who works at a dhaba in Chandigarh, was arrested.

Separate FIRs under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act have been registered against the two accused.

Father held for raping 15-year-old

A 42-year-old vegetable vendor has been arrested for raping his 15-year-old daughter.

The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and lives in Mohali. He was booked on the complaint of the girl’s maternal grandmother.

She stated that her daughter married the accused 18 years ago, but left him due to domestic violence. The woman said her son-in-law got married again, but his second wife also left him after she learnt that he had raped his daughter from the first marriage.

She had even filed a case in 2017, but he was acquitted by court. The grandmother alleged that the accused raped his daughter again on July 23 this year, following which police booked him for rape and arrested him.

In another case, the Woman police station in Mohali booked an Uttar Pradesh native for raping and impregnating a woman.

The victim, a resident of Faridkot, has filed a complaint in November 2022, was she was residing in Mohali.

The accused was identified as Sohail Khan of Sohana. The woman complained to police that she was in a relationship with the accused and had moved in to his house on his insistence to take care of his pregnant sister. There, he raped her after promising to marry her. When she got pregnant, he backtracked from his promise and ousted her from his house.

She alleged that she was threatened by the accused and his sister of dire consequences, following which she lodged a police complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out