Two minor girls raped, impregnated in Chandigarh

Police have arrested two 19-year-old youths for raping and impregnating two minor girls in separate cases. Separate FIRs under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act have been registered against the two accused. (HT)

In the first case, Sector 34 police arrested Sameer, a native of Haridwar and currently residing in Burail, on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl, who was found two months pregnant.

She told the police that she connected with Sameer, a carpenter, through Instagram last year. As their relationship furthered, Sameer called her to his rented accommodation and raped her.

In the second case, the 17-year-old victim is a neighbour of the accused and had been living with his family for the past two years. “Both families didn’t have any objection to their relationship. The accused had married the girl illegally as she is a minor,” a cop said.

Recently, the girl was found three months pregnant at the civil hospital in Sector 45, following which doctors informed the police. Subsequently, the accused, who works at a dhaba in Chandigarh, was arrested.

Separate FIRs under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act have been registered against the two accused.

Father held for raping 15-year-old

A 42-year-old vegetable vendor has been arrested for raping his 15-year-old daughter.

The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and lives in Mohali. He was booked on the complaint of the girl’s maternal grandmother.

She stated that her daughter married the accused 18 years ago, but left him due to domestic violence. The woman said her son-in-law got married again, but his second wife also left him after she learnt that he had raped his daughter from the first marriage.

She had even filed a case in 2017, but he was acquitted by court. The grandmother alleged that the accused raped his daughter again on July 23 this year, following which police booked him for rape and arrested him.

In another case, the Woman police station in Mohali booked an Uttar Pradesh native for raping and impregnating a woman.

The victim, a resident of Faridkot, has filed a complaint in November 2022, was she was residing in Mohali.

The accused was identified as Sohail Khan of Sohana. The woman complained to police that she was in a relationship with the accused and had moved in to his house on his insistence to take care of his pregnant sister. There, he raped her after promising to marry her. When she got pregnant, he backtracked from his promise and ousted her from his house.

She alleged that she was threatened by the accused and his sister of dire consequences, following which she lodged a police complaint.

Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.