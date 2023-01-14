Two more arrested for Kurukshetra doctor’s murder

Two more people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of 60-year-old gynaecologist Vineeta Arora, who was bludgeoned to death after she tried to resist robbers at her house in Kurukshetra’s Sector 13 on Monday night.

As per the police, the accused have been identified as Ketram of Umrai Khera village of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Poonam Rani, a resident of Tatiyana of Cheeka of Kaithal, who resides in Mohan Nagar in Kurukshetra city. Police have also recovered ₹1.50 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹19.5 lakh from the accused.

Police had arrested five persons just a day after the incident. It was on the basis of their disclosure that Ketram and Poonam were arrested.

Police said during investigation it was found that accused Vikram was a friend of Poonam, who worked at the victim’s hospital. Ketram was also an employee at the hospital and he provided all information to the others, including Vikramjit alias Bittu, who was already facing a murder case.

Two held for chopping off hands

Three days after unidentified miscreants chopped off a Rahra village resident’s hands when he was having food on the roadside on National Highway 44, near Pipli town of Kurukshetra district; police arrested two people.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the accused have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Nila of Morkhi village of Panipat and Hardeep Nayak, a resident of Jind city. Police had announced ₹1 lakh cash award for information on the accused. The SP said the accused will be produced in court.

The victim had named Sanju Muana and Ankush Kamalpuriya in his statement to the police, while alleging that the duo had an old enmity with them. Police had booked Sanju Muana, Ankush Kamalpuriya and 10 others under Sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 379B (snatching), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kurukshetra SP has also formed a special investigation team to investigate the case and arrest the accused.