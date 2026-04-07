Two motorists fined ₹54K for performing stunts on Panchkula roads

Panchkula The district traffic police on Monday cracked down on reckless driving after booking two motorists for performing dangerous stunts on a busy road. The drivers of a BMW and a Maruti Swift were issued hefty challans for allegedly flouting traffic rules, leaning out of car windows, and indulging in hooliganism. Police said one of the drivers is a resident of village Khangesra, Panchkula, while the other hails from village Ramgarh, Panchkula.

The incident came to light around 11 am when DCP (traffic and crime) Amarinder Singh was passing by in his official vehicle near the Command Hospital. He noticed both drivers engaging in risky behaviour that posed a threat to public safety.

When signalled to stop, the drivers tried to flee instead of complying. Acting promptly, the DCP, along with his driver, chased the vehicles, blocked their path, and apprehended them on the spot.

Following this, the DCP called city traffic SHO Varinder Kumar and the SHO of the concerned police station to the spot. Taking strict action, SI Varinder issued challans amounting to ₹27,000 for the BMW and ₹27,500 for the Swift around noon.

Both vehicles were also impounded and taken to the Sector-7 police station. Officials said such reckless acts will not be tolerated and strict action will continue against violators.

Police said one of the drivers is a resident of village Khangesra, Panchkula, while the other hails from village Ramgarh, Panchkula.