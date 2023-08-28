2 dead in roof collapse at petrol station in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Two persons died after the roof of an under-construction room at a local petrol station collapsed in Lasara village on Sunday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar (42) and Vinod Kumar (25), both migrant labourers. Investigation officer Umesh Pathania said the incident happened during the construction work at the rooms of a local petrol station situated on Phillaur-Nawashahr road in Lasara village.

Investigation officer Umesh Pathania said the incident happened during the construction work at the rooms of a local petrol station situated on Phillaur-Nawashahr road in Lasara village.

“Two of the labourers were dismantling one of the rooms at the petrol when its roof collapsed. Satish Kumar, a petrol pump worker and Vinod, who were standing inside the room were buried under the debris. They were rescued by the fire brigade teams but declared brought dead at the local hospital,” he said.

He added that two other labourers, who were also dismantling the building, also fell and received multiple injuries. They are presently admitted at a local hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON