Two senior citizens killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali

Speeding vehicles claimed the lives of two senior citizens in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali on Tuesday.

An 80-year-old man was killed after a car hit him while he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop in Lalru Mandi around 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased, Jai Parkash, was resident of Lalru.

Investigating officer Nibhay Singh said Parkash, along with his son Anil Kumar, was waiting for a bus to go to Dera Bassi to meet some relatives.

Meanwhile, a speeding car hit Parkash, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“His son managed to note down the car’s registration number, which is being used by the police to trace and arrest the driver, who has been booked in a case,” said a police official.

Later in the evening, a speeding car hit a motorcycle at the traffic lights in Aerocity’s Block C, leaving a 60-year-old man dead and his son injured.

The deceased, identified as Harvinder Singh, was a resident of Darshna Colony, Patiala.

Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said Harvinder and his son Bhupinder Singh had come to Chandigarh for eye check-up at a private hospital.

While returning home around 7 pm on Tuesday, a speeding car hit their motorcycle from behind at the traffic lights in Aerocity and sped away.

The injured father-son duo was taken to a private hospital in Phase 4, Mohali, where doctors declared Harvinder brought dead.

The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the deceased’s son. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the accident spot to nab the absconding car driver.