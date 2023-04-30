Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 armymen killed as ambulance plunges into gorge in J&K’s Rajouri

2 armymen killed as ambulance plunges into gorge in J&K's Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 30, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Sepoy Paramvir Sharma of Sangpur village in Rajouri and Havildar Sudhir Kumar of Ramnagar Kunjan village in Bihar.

Two soldiers were killed on Saturday after an army ambulance veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Line of Control in the Keri sector of Rajouri district.

“The army ambulance met an accident near Dungi Gala near the LoC when its driver lost control while negotiating curve around 11.30 am,” said a defence official.

The official said that the ill-fated ambulance had only a driver and another soldier at the time of the accident.

Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers, the official added.

