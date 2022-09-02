Two suspected tomato flu cases detected in Solan

The Himachal Pradesh health authorities have swung into action after two suspected cases of tomato flu were detected in Solan district.

Both the infected patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune laboratory, for testing.

The patients will be kept in isolation until the test reports are received, said a senior district health official.

The Himachal Pradesh health department had issued an alert about tomato flu last week and also an advisory.

Most of those infected are children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature, intense joint pain and a rash. The children also suffered an eruption of red, painful blisters that grew to the size of a tomato – hence the name.

Other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body aches and common influenza-like symptoms.

Babies and young children are prone to this infection by touching nappy, unclean surfaces and putting things directly in the mouth.

It can also occur in adults. People have been told to report to the nearest health centre in case they see any symptoms related to viral disease.

The first case of this mysterious illness was reported in India on May 6 in Kerala. Over 100 cases have been reported in the country since then.

The best measure for prevention is proper hygiene. Avoid sharing toys, clothes, food and other belongings of an infected child with non-infected children along with keeping the surroundings and environment clean. People have also been advised not to hug children who have symptoms of the disease.