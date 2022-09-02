Two suspected tomato flu cases detected in Solan
Himachal health authorities swung into action after two suspected cases of tomato flu were detected in Solan district. Both patients have been isolated and their samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune lab
Both the infected patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune laboratory, for testing.
The patients will be kept in isolation until the test reports are received, said a senior district health official.
The Himachal Pradesh health department had issued an alert about tomato flu last week and also an advisory.
Most of those infected are children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature, intense joint pain and a rash. The children also suffered an eruption of red, painful blisters that grew to the size of a tomato – hence the name.
Other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body aches and common influenza-like symptoms.
Babies and young children are prone to this infection by touching nappy, unclean surfaces and putting things directly in the mouth.
It can also occur in adults. People have been told to report to the nearest health centre in case they see any symptoms related to viral disease.
The first case of this mysterious illness was reported in India on May 6 in Kerala. Over 100 cases have been reported in the country since then.
The best measure for prevention is proper hygiene. Avoid sharing toys, clothes, food and other belongings of an infected child with non-infected children along with keeping the surroundings and environment clean. People have also been advised not to hug children who have symptoms of the disease.
Chandigarh Police register FIR on court order three year after unsolved murder
After nearly three years of the mysterious death of a Sector 35 resident, police registered a murder case against Rohit's friends following court's directions. Police have booked Pardeep Singh Negi and Vicky Sabharwal, both residents of Sector 35-A for murder and criminal conspiracy. The deceased was working as a sweeper in the Government Home Science College, Sector 10. When the victim did not return in the evening, the family contacted the two accused.
3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information
Police on Thursday booked three Gurgaon police personnel for allegedly conducting a search operation at the house of an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court and offering him a bribe for disclosing his client's personal information. According to information, a couple, residents of Gurgaon, had sought protection from the high court after their marriage. A resident of Nayagaon, Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, was representing their case.
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist
Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.
Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records
The state Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali. They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.
