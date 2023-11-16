Two terrorists gunned down as forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and killed two infiltrators, police said. Identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be released. (HT File Photo)

Police and army launched a joint operation following attempts by infiltrators to sneak into India in Uri sector.

“Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector along the LoC. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

“Two Terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of two AK rifles, two pistols, four hand grenades and other war-like stores. Operations in progress, “ Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on “X”.

The identities of slain terrorists is yet to be released.

On October 30, security forces had killed an infiltrator along LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On October 26, security forces had foiled another infiltration bid and neutralised five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists along the LoC in the Kupwara district. Huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

On October 21, two terrorists had been killed in an infiltration attempt in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The bodies were, however, taken back by the infiltrating group to the other side of the LoC, army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel MK Sahu had said in a statement.

On September 30, the forces foiled an infiltration bid by killing two infiltrators along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On September 16, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the LoC in Hatlanga village in Uri, killing three terrorists who, it said, were trying to cross-over from the other side while Pakistan soldiers stationed there provided cover fire.

On August 6, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar sector. Two or three other terrorists accompanying the slain operative had escaped back to Pakistan, police had said.

On July 19, two Pakistan terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

On June 23, security forces had foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and killed four terrorists.

On June 16, the army and police foiled a major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the LoC in the Kupwara district and killed five unidentified terrorists. On June 13, two unidentified terrorists were killed in Kupwara district on the LoC. On May 3, forces had gunned down two infiltrators in Machhil sector.

