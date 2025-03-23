Menu Explore
Two women killed after brick kiln wall collapses in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 23, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The incident occurred around 10am when the women, both residents of Bihar, were sitting near a wall of the brick kiln after working when the wall collapsed.

Two women workers were killed when a brick kiln wall collapsed at Sanga village in Bhiwani, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunaina, 40, and Subta, 44, of Bihar. (HT File)
The deceased have been identified as Sunaina, 40, and Subta, 44, of Bihar.

Investigating officer Krishan Kumar of Bhiwani Sadar police station said that the injured women were rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“The incident occurred after the wall collapsed at the brick kiln. We have started a probe into the matter,” he added.

