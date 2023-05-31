Speeding car kills two women in Karnal

Two women were killed and another was injured after a car hit them near Sector 7 of Karnal, said the police on Tuesday. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified car driver.

The deceased have been identified as Anju Rani and Shashi Pahva, both of Karnal.

The police said the accident took place on Monday late evening, when they were out for a walk and the car hit them. They were taken to a hospital where the doctor declared Anju brought dead, while Shashi succumbed to her injuries. Their friend Nishi Shera is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In-charge of Karnal’s Sector 32-33 police station Geeta Rani said after getting information, the police team reached the spot and started investigation. She said that a case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified car driver. She said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

Two youths killed in Panipat accident

Two youths were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them at Kurar village of Panipat district on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (21) and Ravi (21) of Kurar village.

Police said the accident took place on Tuesday morning around 5.15 when they were out for a morning walk.

An FIR has been registered by the police under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at Sanoli police station. The bodies have been handed over to kin of the deceased after autopsy. The investigation is on.