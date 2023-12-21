Two women lose phones to snatchers in Panchkula

Two mobile phone snatchings were reported in different parts of Panchkula in one day. Complainant Deepika Saini, 26, of Manimajra told police that on Tuesday around 6.30 pm she was returning home after giving tuitions. She said two people came on a motorcycle and snatched her mobile phone. A case under section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-7 police station. HT Image

Another complaint was lodged by Shikha, 25, of Kalka. She told police that on Tuesday, she was on her way to SSD Volleyball Club in Kalka ground. When she reached the college ground around 6.40 pm, two persons bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone and drove towards the bus stand. A case of snatching was registered at the Kalka police station.