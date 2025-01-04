Two youngsters shot dead by accomplice in Jalandhar, accused on the run

Two youngsters were shot dead by their accomplice while they were sleeping at their friend’s house in Udham Singh Nagar near Lamba Pind Chowk of Jalandhar early on Saturday. Police at the house where the double murder was carried out near Lamba Pind Chowk in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Shivam, 24, of the local Mota Singh Nagar and Vijay Tiwari, 22, of Basti Sheikh locality.

The accused, Manni Mithapuria, 24, opened fire at them with his illegal weapon.

Assistant commissioner of Police Nirmal Singh said the Jalandhar civil hospital staff informed them about the two youngsters brought with bullet wounds around 6am following which personnel from the Rama Mandi police station were rushed to the hospital.

“Harjinder Singh, in whose house the accused and victims were staying, brought both the victims to the hospital. Vijay was declared brought dead, while Shivam succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” the ACP said.

He said that forensic and technical experts carried out a detailed investigation at the crime site.

Harjinder told the police said the trio came to his house around 12.30am on Saturday and had heated arguments over some issue around 2.30am following which they all, including Harjinder, went to sleep in the same room.

“Around 5am, Manni opened fire at two of the victims with his illegal weapon. He then managed to flee by threatening Harjinder of dire consequences if he dared to stop him,” the ACP said.

Police recovered eight cartridges from the spot.

A case of murder and the Arms Act was registered at Rama Mandi police station.

The ACP said that the victims and the accused had a criminal background and were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered against them last month.

They had allegedly fired at two youngsters, Karanveer Singh and Honey Chahal, who suffered serious injuries. The case was registered at police station division number-6. The three were in hiding.

“We have constituted multiple teams to arrest Manni Mithapuria, who is on the run ,” the ACP added.