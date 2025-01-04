Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two youngsters shot dead by accomplice in Jalandhar, accused on the run

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Jan 04, 2025 03:37 PM IST

All three were wanted in attempt to murder case registered last month; they had an argument before accused pulled the trigger on the other two while they were asleep.   

Two youngsters were shot dead by their accomplice while they were sleeping at their friend’s house in Udham Singh Nagar near Lamba Pind Chowk of Jalandhar early on Saturday.

Police at the house where the double murder was carried out near Lamba Pind Chowk in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Police at the house where the double murder was carried out near Lamba Pind Chowk in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Shivam, 24, of the local Mota Singh Nagar and Vijay Tiwari, 22, of Basti Sheikh locality.

The accused, Manni Mithapuria, 24, opened fire at them with his illegal weapon.

Assistant commissioner of Police Nirmal Singh said the Jalandhar civil hospital staff informed them about the two youngsters brought with bullet wounds around 6am following which personnel from the Rama Mandi police station were rushed to the hospital.

“Harjinder Singh, in whose house the accused and victims were staying, brought both the victims to the hospital. Vijay was declared brought dead, while Shivam succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” the ACP said.

He said that forensic and technical experts carried out a detailed investigation at the crime site.

Harjinder told the police said the trio came to his house around 12.30am on Saturday and had heated arguments over some issue around 2.30am following which they all, including Harjinder, went to sleep in the same room.

“Around 5am, Manni opened fire at two of the victims with his illegal weapon. He then managed to flee by threatening Harjinder of dire consequences if he dared to stop him,” the ACP said.

Police recovered eight cartridges from the spot.

A case of murder and the Arms Act was registered at Rama Mandi police station.

The ACP said that the victims and the accused had a criminal background and were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered against them last month.

They had allegedly fired at two youngsters, Karanveer Singh and Honey Chahal, who suffered serious injuries. The case was registered at police station division number-6. The three were in hiding.

“We have constituted multiple teams to arrest Manni Mithapuria, who is on the run ,” the ACP added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On