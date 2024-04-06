Two youths awarded 7-year jail for murder bid on Pinjore man

Over four years after two youths attacked a Pinjore resident with an iron rod over dirty roadside water getting splashed on them, a local court has sentenced them to seven years in jail. Dismissing their prayers for leniency, the court also imposed a fine of ₹ 15,000 each on the convicts, who are residents of Bangala Basti, Marranwala, Pinjore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The convicts in furtherance of their common intention caused injuries to Sunil Gupta with an iron rod and attempted to commit his murder, and criminally intimidated him and his wife. The convicts do not deserve any leniency,” ruled the court of district and sessions judge Ved Prakash Sirohi while awarding the sentence to Rahul, 22, and Sahil, alias Ashish, 19.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Dismissing their prayers for leniency, the court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on the convicts, who are residents of Bangala Basti, Marranwala, Pinjore.

The case against the duo was registered on the complaint of Neelam Gupta, wife of the victim, Sunil Gupta, 29, a resident of Bihari Colony, Maranwala, Pinjore.

A homemaker, Neelam had told police that her husband Sunil was a labour contractor in Barotiwala, Himachal Pradesh.

On December 29, 2019, her husband had called a mason and labourer to lay drainage pipe outside their house to fix a damaged road gully.

Around 11.30 am, two youths drove by on a Honda Activa and some dirty gully water got splashed on them.

Angered by this, they began hurling verbal abuses at the couple. They also hurled a brick at them, but they ducked and escaped unhurt. Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the accused drove away, only to return with more youths and opened attack on Sunil.

Neelam alleged that Rahul hit Sunil on the head with an iron rod, while others rained blows on him, causing Sunil to fall unconscious.

Hearing Neelam’s cries for help, people gathered at the scene, prompting the accused to flee while leaving behind the rod used in the crime. The accused hurled more bricks and issued threats to them while fleeing, Neelam alleged.

Their tenant rushed Sunil to a private hospital in Barotiwala, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was operated upon for clotting in the brain.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 148, 149, 307 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station on December 29, 2019, and the two accused were arrested the very next day.