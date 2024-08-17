Two-wheeler catches fire on Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana

A two-wheeler caught fire while in motion on Saturday at Jagraon bridge, causing panic among nearby commuters. The incident involved 21-year-old Gobindpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town. A scooter caught fire in elevated road near Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to reports, Singh’s vehicle caught fire suddenly while he was traveling on the elevated road near Jagraon Bridge. The engine of the vehicle ignited quickly, and the flames spread to Singh’s clothes, causing him injuries.

Passersby, including police officers who were in the area, rushed to help. The police managed to extinguish the fire, while other commuters tried to douse the flames on Singh’s clothes, which were badly burnt in the process. Singh was on his way to visit relatives in the Salem Tabri area when the incident occurred.

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident caused a brief traffic jam on the bridge, as people gathered on both sides to see what was happening. The police soon arrived to control the situation and restore order.