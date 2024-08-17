 Two-wheeler catches fire on Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two-wheeler catches fire on Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 17, 2024 10:39 PM IST

A two-wheeler caught fire while in motion on Saturday at Jagraon bridge, causing panic among nearby commuters. The incident involved 21-year-old Gobindpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town.

A two-wheeler caught fire while in motion on Saturday at Jagraon bridge, causing panic among nearby commuters. The incident involved 21-year-old Gobindpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town.

A scooter caught fire in elevated road near Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
A scooter caught fire in elevated road near Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to reports, Singh’s vehicle caught fire suddenly while he was traveling on the elevated road near Jagraon Bridge. The engine of the vehicle ignited quickly, and the flames spread to Singh’s clothes, causing him injuries.

Passersby, including police officers who were in the area, rushed to help. The police managed to extinguish the fire, while other commuters tried to douse the flames on Singh’s clothes, which were badly burnt in the process. Singh was on his way to visit relatives in the Salem Tabri area when the incident occurred.

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident caused a brief traffic jam on the bridge, as people gathered on both sides to see what was happening. The police soon arrived to control the situation and restore order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two-wheeler catches fire on Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On