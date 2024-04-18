Udhampur LS seat goes to polls on April 19, over 16.23 lakh voters to decide fate of 12 candidates

Amid tight security arrangements, the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase on Friday where around 16.23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates that include Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate Ghulam Mohammad Saroori. Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leaving for poll duty ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (PTI)

While Dr Jitendra Singh, who won in 2014 and 2019, is seeking third consecutive term, Congress has pitted Choudhary Lal Singh, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, against Jitendra with an aim to bring an end to the winning streak of Jitendra.

Choudhary Lal Singh, it may be stated here, had won the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in 2004 and 2009.

Former chief minister and chairman of DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad’s close confidante GM Saroori, a three time former MLA from Inderwal in 2002, 2008 and 2014 has also spiced up the contest.

Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency is spread over 18 assembly segments with Kathua district accounting for maximum seats--six, Udhampur four, Kishtwar and Doda districts three each and Ramban two.

A total of 1,472 polling stations, out of 2,637, have been equipped with webcasting facilities. The constituency had recorded 70.2 % polling in the 2019 general elections.

“At least 701 polling stations in Kathua, 654 in Udhampur, 529 in Doda, 405 in Kishtwar and 348 in Ramban would enable hassle free polling on Friday. Adequate strength of paramilitary and police forces have been mobilised for the purpose,” said a home department official.

Spread over 16,707 square kilometres, Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency has 16,23,195 electorates, including 8,45,283 male, 7,77,899 female and 13 third genders.

Among 16.23 lakh voters, 23,637 are persons with disabilities (PwDs) that comprise of 14,362 males and 9,275 females in the Udhampur constituency.

Kathua district has highest number of 5,03,227 voters followed by Udhampur district which has 4,19,854 electorates. Doda district has 3,05,093 voters, Ramban has 2,19,124 electorates and Kishtwar 1,75,897.

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha constituency ended on Wednesday evening after weeks of high-profile visits to the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu and Udhampur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.