Udhampur mishap: Driver nabbed, forensic team visits crash-site

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday nabbed the bus driver involved in the accident as they probe allegations of over speeding and negligence. The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. (PTI)

“We arrested the bus driver Rohit Kumar, son of Manohar Lal of Dehari in Ramnagar today. He was absconding since Monday after the accident,” said station house officer (SHO), Ramnagar police station, inspector Manvir Singh.

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday. The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

A forensic team also visited crash site on Tuesday and report is awaited..

A case has been registered against the driver under sections 281(rash driving), 125-A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125-B and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, said the SHO.

He, however, refused to share preliminary findings of the probe. “The investigation is in initial stage and it would be premature to say anything. The claims of some passengers that a tyre burst caused the mishap are also under probe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the regional transport authority has cancelled the driver’s HMV license, and registration certificate of the bus.

Mudassir Iqbal, ARTO Udhampur said, “The bus driver was issued a HMV license in 2018-19. Around five to six days ago, the owner had hired this driver. We have cancelled the HMV license of the driver and registration certificate of the bus. Besides, the owner will not be able to even claim insurance of the vehicle,” said Iqbal.

Documents accessed by HT showed that before Monday’s accident, nearly six challans of the bus were pending, two before the courts for overspeeding and dangerous driving.