Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM

UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab; CM gives nod to hiring guest faculty to meet staff shortage

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1. (HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1. (HT File)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1.

Making the announcement on Teachers’ Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.”

Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, an approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.

The CM also said the salary of guest faculty teachers who had been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been increased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Grieving family and relatives of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead inside a clothing showroom in Sadar Bazaar on Thursday evening, gather at the mortuary in Sohna. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

    Sadar Bazaar murder: Family alleges murder fallout of political rivalry

    At least 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest those involved in the murder of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead on Thursday inside a clothing showroom at Sadar Bazar. On the complaint of Khatana's son, Anurag (28), an FIR against Khatana's second wife's brother Chaman was registered at Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Police said Chaman is presently missing. According to the family members, Khatana was preparing to contest ward elections.

  • Rera officials also said that they also found involvement of some agents in the sale of unregistered property. (Representative image/HT Archive)

    Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram

    The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers. “We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram. The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram.

  • Mahira Homes buyers protesting at Department of Town and Country Planning office in Gurugram on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

    Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram

    At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group's four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)'s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram. To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses.

  • As per the department, of the 94 cases detected from 24 areas in the district, all have been reported from individual people who keep cattle for their personal use or sell milk in their neighbourhood or dairies in 24 villages in the district. (PTI)

    First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram

    Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi. According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district. Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.

  • 10 sand loaded vehicles were seized during the raids. (File image)

    Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack

    The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night. Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said. At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out