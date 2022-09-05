UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1.

Making the announcement on Teachers’ Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.”

Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, an approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.

The CM also said the salary of guest faculty teachers who had been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been increased.