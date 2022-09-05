UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM
Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab; CM gives nod to hiring guest faculty to meet staff shortage
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1.
Making the announcement on Teachers’ Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.”
Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, an approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.
The CM also said the salary of guest faculty teachers who had been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been increased.
-
Sadar Bazaar murder: Family alleges murder fallout of political rivalry
At least 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest those involved in the murder of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead on Thursday inside a clothing showroom at Sadar Bazar. On the complaint of Khatana's son, Anurag (28), an FIR against Khatana's second wife's brother Chaman was registered at Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Police said Chaman is presently missing. According to the family members, Khatana was preparing to contest ward elections.
-
Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers. “We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram. The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram.
-
Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram
At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group's four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)'s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram. To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses.
-
First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram
Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi. According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district. Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.
-
Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack
The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night. Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said. At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics