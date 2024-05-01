UGC grants category 1 autonomy to Panjab University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified Panjab University with the highest “Category 1” status of autonomy. UGC examined the proposal of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, in its 579th commission meeting held on April 16, and decided to grade the varsity as a Category 1 university under the UGC (Categorization of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018. There are 56 central universities, out of which less than 10 are in the commission’s top category of autonomy as of February 2024. (HT file)

There are 56 central universities, out of which less than 10 are in the commission’s top category of autonomy as of February 2024. Officials have confirmed that the category 1 status will not affect PU’s status as an inter-state body corporate and will not weaken Punjab’s claim on the university, even when Punjab and Haryana have already locked horns over this last year. PU, however, becomes the first university of its kind to be granted top level autonomy.

Earlier the varsity had Category 2 autonomy, however, officials said this change was expected ever since PU’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade was upgraded to A++ in August 2023, as all such universities enjoy top autonomy status from UGC. In the region, Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar had also received a NAAC A++ grade in 2022.

Category 1 status is based on NAAC score and any university with a score of over 3.5 gets this status. The PU centre of distance learning has already started working as per this. PU had achieved a score of 3.68 in its latest NAAC grading.

Speaking on the development, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “We are happy that our efforts have borne fruit and it will make the functioning of PU smoother as lesser permissions will be needed from the UGC.” She added that with the new status, the varsity aims to start new dual degree programmes which need to become functional before the start of the next academic session. This development comes after PU’s marked improvements in the global university rankings, she said.

A PU senator further explained that with the new category, PU can look into getting an enhanced grant from the UGC as well. One of the unique benefits that PU will now enjoy is that PU can start novel courses which might not exist in other universities, but it remains to be seen whether the varsity does this.

PU will now be eligible for benefits as stipulated under clause 4 of the regulations. The varsity can start new course/programme/department/centre as well as open constituent units/off-campus centres within its geographical jurisdiction, without the approval of the UGC. PU can now also open research parks, incubation centres, university society linkage centres, either on its own or in partnership with private partners, without approval of the commission. Courses in the open and distance learning mode can now also be offered without UGC’s approval.