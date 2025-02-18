UK tourist dies while trekking in Himachal

A foreign tourist died and another was injured while trekking to the snowline in the Dhauladhar mountains, police officials said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Howard Thomas Harry, 27. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Howard Thomas Harry, 27, while the injured tourist is Robert John Emerton, 27. Both are from the United Kingdom and had arrived in Dharamshala on February 14.

“After arriving in Dharamshala on February 14, they began their trek on Sunday (February 16) morning from Dharamkot via Triund to the snowline in the Dhauladhar range. By the afternoon, they reached the snowline and began their descent towards Dharamshala via Thathri. However, at around 4.30 pm, Howard met with an accident and sustained rib injuries,” police said.

Following the accident, his friend, Robert, trekked down to Thathri and sought help from locals, who immediately informed the police. A rescue team, including police personnel from Dharamshala, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the fire brigade, reached the accident site late at night. They managed to rescue Howard but he succumbed to his injuries.

After a preliminary medical examination, his body was kept in the mortuary at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala. Police officials said that the UK embassy would be informed and the body would be handed over following the necessary procedures.