UK-based experts lend colour to Sobha Singh’s art pieces with restoration work at Andretta

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Mar 28, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Art restorer Ian Barrand and visual artist Bhajan Kaur Hunjan, both based out of the UK, through their conservation and restoration efforts breathed new life into the works of the artist Sobha Singh at his eponymous art gallery in Andretta, situated 11 km from Palampur.

Art restorer Ian Barrand and visual artist Bhajan Kaur Hunjan with actor Deepti Naval. (HT Photo)
The duo built upon their previous visits in 2012 and 2014 to carry out the restoration over a period of 10 days.

“Ian Barrand focused his expertise on the painting of Guru Teg Bahadur, created by Sobha Singh in 1975. Despite the presence of several cracks and paint losses, a successful endeavour was made to restore the painting to its original pristine glory,” Dr Hirday Paul Singh, Sobha Singh’s grandson said.

Bhajan Hunjan, meanwhile, cleaned and repaired over a dozen original frames of paintings showcased in the gallery. “She meticulously cleaned several dozen slides of the original works, ensuring the longevity of the artist’s drawings. Bhajan’s unwavering dedication to the project has been instrumental from its inception, recognizing the imperative of regular care and maintenance, particularly in the region’s humid climate—a responsibility meticulously upheld by the late artist’s family,” Hirday said.

Renowned actress Deepti Naval, who specially flew in from Mumbai, personally witnessed the transformative results achieved by the experts, expressing profound admiration.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

