Una:  ₹97-crore project to bring assured irrigation to 6,240 farm families

The three clusters of Haroli block in Himachal’s Una district have been included among 38 pilot clusters identified across the country under the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) programme, officials said. The scheme aims at modernising irrigation water supply networks to supply irrigation water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster. (HT Photo for representation)

The ₹97.05-crore project is expected to benefit around 6,240 farm families and provide assured irrigation facilities across a command area of 4,889 hectares. M-CADWM is a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026. The scheme aims at modernising irrigation water supply networks to supply irrigation water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster.

The project includes a 335-km pressurised pipe distribution network, storage structures, SCADA and IoT-based monitoring and control systems, and energy-efficient solar-powered pumping arrangements. It is expected to reduce dependence on rainfall, improve water-use efficiency and significantly enhance agricultural productivity.

Awareness programme held to ensure adequate water for every field

An awareness programme was organised at Palakwah in Haroli on Saturday with the theme of optimum use of every drop of water and ensuring adequate water for every field. The programme focused on modern water management practices, irrigation systems and farmers’ participation under the M-CADWM scheme.

Deputy commissioner Jatin Lal chaired the programme, while Ambili GK, joint commissioner, Union ministry of Jal Shakti, attended as the special guest along with social expert Hemlata, Anito Francin Shobhit and other officials.

Jatin Lal said water conservation and judicious use of water had become the need of the hour. “The ₹97.05-crore project would bring significant changes to Haroli’s agricultural landscape, Lal said, urging farmers to make optimum use of the scheme and help develop Haroli as a model for water management in the country.

Officials revealed that the project covered the Tahliwal (1,874 hectares), Haroli (1,790 hectares) and Khad (1,225 hectares) clusters and extended to 62 revenue villages. It envisages the modernisation of 131 irrigation schemes, including the development of 26 new schemes and renovation of 105 existing ones.

Ambili GK said the M-CADWM programme was being implemented in 38 pilot clusters across the country, including three in Haroli. “The active participation of farmers would be crucial for the success of the scheme,” she said, adding that training, technical support and handholding would be provided to farmers for the next five years. She added that the pipe-based irrigation system would ensure that water reaches tail-end fields under uniform pressure while reducing wastage.