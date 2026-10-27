‘Unacceptable’: HP BJP protests Kharge’s remark against PM

Terming Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “derogatory”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a protest in Shimla on Monday. Protesters scuffle with securitymen in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The protesters also had a scuffle with security personnel when they were stopped from burning an effigy of Congress leaders.

Addressing the gathering, the party’s state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar said such language against the PM and his late parents was contrary to Indian culture, traditional values, and democratic decorum. “The BJP will not tolerate such remarks,” he said.

“Political differences cannot justify insulting someone’s parents or family members,” he added.

Criticising the Congress’ stance against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kumar alleged that the party was attempting to mislead the public. “The revision of electoral rolls is not a new exercise. Similar processes have been undertaken during previous governments, including Congress-led administrations,” he said.

Questioning the Congress’ proposed November 1 rally in Delhi, Kumar stated that if Congress had evidence regarding irregularities, it should present it before the Election Commission and the appropriate judicial authorities.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state president Rajeev Bindal said political leaders may disagree on policies, ideologies and governance, but nobody has the right to insult anyone’s parents or family members. He alleged that the remark of Kharge reflected the Congress’’ growing “political frustration and ideological bankruptcy”. He also accused the Congress leadership of attempting to create an atmosphere of instability and anarchy in the country.

Will review Cong policies once BJP forms govt: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that once the BJP forms the government in the state, the “anti-people decisions” of the current Congress administration will be reviewed. “The institutions which have been shut down will be restored,” he said.

Thakur was addressing a felicitation ceremony and workers’ conference for newly elected public representatives of panchayati raj institutions at Nogli in the Rampur assembly constituency. “Development is not happening anywhere, and the economic burden is increasing by taking loan after loan. In such a situation, only a double-engine BJP government can provide relief from this economic mismanagement,” said Thakur.

“As soon as Congress assumed office, it closed more than 2,000 government institutions that were opened in the public interest,” he added.

Protest to continue till CEC is removed, jailed: Cong

Shimla: All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has said the party’s “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” campaign will continue until chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is removed and jailed. Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Shimla, Lamba said, “Gyanesh Kumar has disrespected democracy and the Constitution by depriving more than 13 crore citizens of their right to vote.”

Lamba added that on November 1, more than 10 lakh citizens will participate in a mega-rally organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Regarding the BJP’s protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark, Lamba accused the PM of playing the victim card and using emotionally charged issues involving his family to gain political mileage.