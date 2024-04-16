Uncertainty looms over Cong sitting MPs Sadiq, Dimpa’s candidature

The Congress party’s announcement of six tickets from Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has brought forth an unexpected twist, with the names of two sitting MPs, Mohd Sadiq and Jasbir Singh Dimpa, being conspicuously absent, casting doubt over their candidature. Sadiq currently represents the Faridkot segment, while Dimpa is a parliamentarian from the Khadoor Sahib segment. (HT file)

Sadiq currently represents the Faridkot segment, while Dimpa is a parliamentarian from the Khadoor Sahib segment.

Both, along with other Punjab MPs, had met the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on April 5, however while the names of MPs Manish Tewari, Dr Amar Singh, and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were included in the list, Sadiq and Dimpa missed the bus.

Sources within the Congress, pleading anonymity, said that many assembly halqa in-charges of Khadoor Sahib have opposed Dimpa’s candidature. “In interactions with the party high command and other relevant decision-makers, the halqa in-charges have strongly objected to Dimpa’s candidacy from Khadoor Sahib,” said a former MLA, who preferred anonymity.

A similar situation is unfolding in Faridkot, where several former MLAs have urged the high command not to field Sadiq, citing concerns about his effectiveness. “They won’t be able to garner support for Sadiq due to his style of functioning,” a party leader said, wishing not to be named.

“Party surveys have also painted a less-than-optimistic picture. Consequently, the party has deferred the decision to renominate them. Final decisions on tickets will be made in the next meeting,” a high-ranking party leader confirmed.

Both Sadiq and Dimpa are known to be close associates of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who has joined the BJP.

During his tenure as CM in 2019, Amarinder had personally ensured Dimpa and Sadiq’s tickets and campaigned extensively for their victory.

Moreover, Dimpa’s brother, Harmanbir Singh, is an IPS under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and was recently transferred by the election commission, while Sadiq, a folk singer, is considered close to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. These facts have also unsettled the Congress leadership.

While Dimpa did not respond to repeated calls and texts, Sadiq expressed optimism that the Congress would not overlook his candidature.

“Everyone has the right to express their viewpoint. While some may oppose my candidacy, many others are in my support. I firmly believe I am a winning candidate, and I am currently in Delhi to meet party leaders. I am hopeful that I will once again receive the opportunity to contest on the Congress ticket,” Sadiq said. He reiterated his commitment to abide by the decision of the high command.