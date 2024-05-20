 Under EC fire, Congress Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi rakes up Poonch again - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Under EC fire, Congress Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi rakes up Poonch again

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 20, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Channi’s statement comes even as the election commission is contemplating action against him for his earlier remarks in which he has termed the attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy that left one security personnel dead as ‘an election stunt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”

Former chief minister and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi has once again raked up the Poonch terror attack and said perpetrators should be exposed.

Congress Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi
Addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen in Jalandhar, Channi clarified that his earlier statement was twisted and distorted.

Channi said he still believes that the union government should carry out a thorough investigation into the attack that happened just before the general elections.

“There are several unanswered questions about these terror attacks. Be it 2019 Pulwama or 2024 Poonch, the central government has failed to expose the real perpetrators,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Under EC fire, Congress Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi rakes up Poonch again

Monday, May 20, 2024
