IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Understanding the residency requirement for jobs in Haryana
The law provides for 75% of new employment to Haryana domiciled candidates for private sector jobs having gross salary of not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 per month. (Representative photo)
The law provides for 75% of new employment to Haryana domiciled candidates for private sector jobs having gross salary of not more than 50,000 per month. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Understanding the residency requirement for jobs in Haryana

Congress and some BJP-JJP alliance MLAs had expressed concerns over the five-year domicile requirement instead of 15 years to get a resident certificate. It turns out their doubts are unfounded
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Haryana’s controversial 75% private sector quota law had set off another debate last week when Congress lawmakers and some in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance expressed concerns over the five-year residency (domicile) requirement instead of 15 years to get a bona fide resident certificate. It turned out that most of the doubts were rather unfounded. Hitender Rao explains:

What is the requirement to get bona fide resident certificate in Haryana?

According to the January 14 order, children or dependents of persons having a permanent home in Haryana and those residing in Haryana for a period of not less than five years or who have a permanent home in Haryana but on account of their occupation are living outside Haryana will be eligible for grant of resident certificate. The earlier requirement for getting a resident certificate was 15 years.

Why did the state government bring down the residency requirement to five years?

This was done to provide some flexibility to private companies in hiring when the private sector job quota law gets implemented. The law provides for 75% of new employment to Haryana domiciled candidates for private sector jobs having gross salary of not more than 50,000 per month.

What were the concerns expressed by the ruling alliance and opposition MLAs regarding the amended residency requirement?

The worry is that due to the amended domicile condition, Haryana-based Scheduled Caste aspirants will face competition in government jobs from SCs of other states settled in Haryana.

Can residency be ground for getting a government job?

No. Article 16 of the Constitution provides for equality of opportunity in matters of public employment. Article 16(2) says no citizen shall, on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, residence or any of them, be ineligible for, or discriminated against in respect of, any employment or office under the state.

What about reservation in government jobs for the SCs?

Article 16 (4) of the Constitution provided for reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens.

So, won’t the amended residency requirement facilitate SCs of other states to compete in Haryana?

No. Accordign to a four-judge 2018 Supreme Court judgment, a person recognised as a member of SC in his original state, will be entitled to all benefits of reservation under the Constitution in that state only and not in other states or union territories.

What was the basis of the SC judgment?

The top court had said that consideration for specifying a particular caste, or class for inclusion in the list of SCs or backward classes in a given state depends on the nature and extent of disadvantages and social hardships suffered by these individuals in that state and these may be absent in another state to which the person belonging to some other state may migrate.

Won’t an SC person of another state whose caste is recognised in Haryana get benefit of the changed residency requirement?

No. Only a person who is resident of Haryana by birth or an employee or dependent of a state government employee is entitled to get a caste certificate. The caste certificate is essential to confirm a person’s eligibility for reservation in public employment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Amritsar rural police team with the accused after unearthing an illicit liquor manufacturing hub at Jasso Nangal village in Baba Bakala sub division on Saturday. The team conducted a five-hour operation to bust the racket on Friday night. (HT Photo)
The Amritsar rural police team with the accused after unearthing an illicit liquor manufacturing hub at Jasso Nangal village in Baba Bakala sub division on Saturday. The team conducted a five-hour operation to bust the racket on Friday night. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Illicit liquor making hub busted in Punjab’s Baba Bakala village

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:54 AM IST
In fifth such racket to be unearthed this month, five people were arrested at Jasso Nangal village; police cite involvement of accused of last year’s hooch tragedy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The law provides for 75% of new employment to Haryana domiciled candidates for private sector jobs having gross salary of not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 per month. (Representative photo)
The law provides for 75% of new employment to Haryana domiciled candidates for private sector jobs having gross salary of not more than 50,000 per month. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Understanding the residency requirement for jobs in Haryana

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Congress and some BJP-JJP alliance MLAs had expressed concerns over the five-year domicile requirement instead of 15 years to get a resident certificate. It turns out their doubts are unfounded
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana Police constable Mahesh Kumar (centre) being taken to a court in Sonepat, where he was remanded in three-day police custody, on Friday. (Ht Photo)
Haryana Police constable Mahesh Kumar (centre) being taken to a court in Sonepat, where he was remanded in three-day police custody, on Friday. (Ht Photo)
chandigarh news

Sonepat policeman who shot at gangster suspended

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Departmental inquiry against eight other Haryana Police personnel escorting gangster Ajay Barona from Rohtak jail to Sonepat court on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM. (HT File)
Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Back your peace rhetoric with concrete action: Amarinder Singh to Pakistan army chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Terming “Islamabad-sponsored terrorism” as the biggest hurdle in normalising relations between the two neighbouring countries, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa should back his rhetoric on peace with India with solid action
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha addressing the media.
A file photo of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha addressing the media.
chandigarh news

Channel survey shows AAP will form govt in Punjab, says Chadha; Congress rejects claim

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Friday claimed that their party will form government in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections as it is the first choice of the people of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
MGNREGA workers clearing weed on the roadside near fields before cotton sowing at Govindpura village in Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
MGNREGA workers clearing weed on the roadside near fields before cotton sowing at Govindpura village in Bathinda district on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab agriculture department to add 50,000 hectares under cotton cultivation in Malwa

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The decision comes keeping in view a bumper production in 2020 and no major pest outbreak in the crop for the last five years
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab samples of a school staffer at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh . (HT Photo)
A health worker collects swab samples of a school staffer at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh . (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 38 deaths, 2,490 fresh Covid cases

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:34 AM IST
A total of 38 persons lost lives due the virus on Friday, taking the total death toll in past three days to over 100
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab and Haryana High Court . (HT PHOTO)
Punjab and Haryana High Court . (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The properties of Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Khaira and some persons associated with him were raided by ED on March 9 in a case of probe involving the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had offered 96 vends, up from 94 in 2020-2021, but it didn’t receive any bid for 16 vends. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose Only)
The department had offered 96 vends, up from 94 in 2020-2021, but it didn’t receive any bid for 16 vends. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose Only)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh excise dept earns 398 crore in liquor vend auction

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:17 AM IST
A liquor vend in Dhanas has fetched the highest bid of 11.55 crore in the auction held for the 2021-22 fiscal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana
HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The high court bench adopts an order passed by SC in February in respect of Rajasthan; fee matter of Chandigarh schools is being adjudicated separately
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the first time since October, the number of active cases crossed the 1,500 mark in Chandigarh, which also took the number of total infections across 24,000. (Keshav Singh/HT)
For the first time since October, the number of active cases crossed the 1,500 mark in Chandigarh, which also took the number of total infections across 24,000. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity sees steep surge, clocks 638 Covid cases

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Chandigarh tricity area registered more than 600 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time since the first wave in September, with 638 people testing positive for the virus on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/Reuters)
(Representative Photo/Reuters)
chandigarh news

152 new virus cases in J&K as spike continues

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases from the last few days and 152 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest case tally in two-and-a-half months
READ FULL STORY
Close
A high-level committee of experts was constituted by Vice-President to initiate governance reforms at Panjab University. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A high-level committee of experts was constituted by Vice-President to initiate governance reforms at Panjab University. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Governance reforms: PU extends deadline for suggestions

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Various stakeholders can give their inputs to the high-level committee through designated portal till March 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents without masks at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Residents without masks at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

In March, only 732 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Despite a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city, the drive against people not wearing masks seems to have slowed down
READ FULL STORY
Close
At present, Chandigarh residents have to take a 14.5-km detour through Mohali to reach the airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)
At present, Chandigarh residents have to take a 14.5-km detour through Mohali to reach the airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panel pushes for shorter route from Chandigarh to airport

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Parliamentary standing committee has asked MHA to take up the issue with civil aviation and defence ministries on priority
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP