Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Undertaking sought from govt doctors on private practice

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 27, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala has asked the doctors to submit their undertaking in seven days.

Amid alleged widespread private practices by government medicos, the Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala has directed its faculty of various departments to give an undertaking whether or not they indulge in private practice.

Many doctors are said to have been blatantly indulged in private practices which is not allowed as per the rules.
Many doctors are said to have been blatantly indulged in private practices which is not allowed as per the rules.

The college authorities are learnt to have given seven days to the faculty members to give their declaration to their respective department heads. As per the order issued by the Director Principal of the GMC and Rajindra Hospital, it is a declaration form wherein the faculty members can specify candidly if they are indulged in private practices. Beside this, the faculty members have been asked to specify the name of the clinic and hospital if they are indulging in private practice.

Many doctors, including a few heads of departments, are said to have been blatantly indulged in private practices which is not allowed as per the rules. The Punjab government has already been giving non-practice allowance (NPA) to the government doctors.

