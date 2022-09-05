Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital
An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital in Ambala for treatment
An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday night.
The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for theft. He was brought to the ‘Convict Ward’ on the second floor of district civil hospital by two cops on Friday. However, on Sunday, he escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.
Cops said teams had been formed to nab him.
Heavy rain in Bengaluru wreaks havoc as vehicles float on inundated roads
Bengaluru continued to face the wrath of the rain gods after the city was inundated due to heavy rainfall. Several localities of Bengaluru were flooded as heavy rain yet again exposed the susceptible city infrastructure. Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi and localities of Bengaluru North were completely flooded. Bengaluru city had an average of 131mm rains, according to data from the weather authorities. Not only the city, but even the airport was affected due to the heavy downpour.
Congress functionary quits day before Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit
The head of Congress's youth wing in Gujarat quit the party blaming factionalism a day before Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state on Monday to address a rally of booth-level workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Vaghela, said that it was not the same party that fought for the country's freedom.
Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, overcast weather expected
On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size 2.5 micrometer) contributed 70% to PM10.
Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out
Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Not just the IT belt of Karnataka's capital but even Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. The passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. Areas like HAL road in the city, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, Marathahalli have reported more than 100mm of rainfall on Sunday night.
Fire at cloth market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, firefighting operation on
A fire broke out at Kaccha Bag wholesale cloth market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk late on Sunday. The Delhi fire department said some commercial buildings and shops were gutted even as the blaze was yet to be fully controlled. Some shops also collapsed while the firefighting operation was being carried out around 3am. At least two people present in one of the buildings were missing, local residents said. Police were yet to confirm this.
