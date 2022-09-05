Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital

Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 10:43 AM IST

An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital in Ambala for treatment

The undertrial broke the windowpane of the washroom at the Ambala civil hospital and escaped. (Representative Image/HT File)
The undertrial broke the windowpane of the washroom at the Ambala civil hospital and escaped. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday night.

The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for theft. He was brought to the ‘Convict Ward’ on the second floor of district civil hospital by two cops on Friday. However, on Sunday, he escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.

Cops said teams had been formed to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The traffic authorities posted advisories on social media to apprise people of the situation. (File image)

    Heavy rain in Bengaluru wreaks havoc as vehicles float on inundated roads

    Bengaluru continued to face the wrath of the rain gods after the city was inundated due to heavy rainfall. Several localities of Bengaluru were flooded as heavy rain yet again exposed the susceptible city infrastructure. Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi and localities of Bengaluru North were completely flooded. Bengaluru city had an average of 131mm rains, according to data from the weather authorities. Not only the city, but even the airport was affected due to the heavy downpour.

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . (ANI)

    Congress functionary quits day before Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit

    The head of Congress's youth wing in Gujarat quit the party blaming factionalism a day before Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state on Monday to address a rally of booth-level workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Vaghela, said that it was not the same party that fought for the country's freedom.

  • On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category. (HT PHOTO)

    Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, overcast weather expected

    On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size 2.5 micrometer) contributed 70% to PM10.

  • The visuals show that the Outer Ring Road is submerged in water once again and in many areas, there is knee-deep water.

    Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out

    Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Not just the IT belt of Karnataka's capital but even Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. The passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. Areas like HAL road in the city, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, Marathahalli have reported more than 100mm of rainfall on Sunday night.

  • Rescuers at the scene. (Sourced)

    Fire at cloth market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, firefighting operation on

    A fire broke out at Kaccha Bag wholesale cloth market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk late on Sunday. The Delhi fire department said some commercial buildings and shops were gutted even as the blaze was yet to be fully controlled. Some shops also collapsed while the firefighting operation was being carried out around 3am. At least two people present in one of the buildings were missing, local residents said. Police were yet to confirm this.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out