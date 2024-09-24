Unidentified men booked for killing 45-year-old in Dhakoli

Police on Monday booked unidentified men for killing a 45-year-old man and dumping his body in a drain in Vasant Vihar, Phase-3, Dhakoli. Victim Mukesh Kumar (HT Photo)

The body of the victim, identified as Mukesh Kumar, a daily wage labourer, of the said area, was spotted by the morning walkers at around 6 am on Monday, informed the police.

The area residents immediately informed the police following which the senior police officials along with a forensic team reached the spot and the body was fished out.

Police recovered a wooden stick besides two bricks having blood strains. Police are suspecting that the victim was killed with bricks and the stick and then the body was dumped into the drain.

From the CCTV footage, it was clarified that the incident took place around 12.15 am, the police said. The accused were not identified due to unclear video, they added.

While Mukesh’s wife works as a domestic help, his elder son was earlier booked in a NDPS case.

“My husband on Sunday returned home around 8.30 pm along with his contractor. After having drinks at home, he went to drop the contractor home but he did not return the whole night. I got to know next morning that someone killed him,” said, Sheila Devi, 44, victim’s wife.

Notably scores of huts have been built in the area, near the drain, which according to the residents is a drug hotspot.

Dhakoli station house officer inspector Gurmehar Singh said that after receiving the information, police immediately rushed to the spot. “We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons. We have got some crucial leads in the case and will soon arrest the accused.”

Meanwhile, cops privy to the matter said that the accused were identified and the murder is suspected to be result of an old enmity. Sources added that police also rounded up two men in the case.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 103 (murder) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of BNS at Dhakoli police station.