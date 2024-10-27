Union agri minister Chouhan holds meet on stubble burning

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to reduce the pollution caused by stubble burning. As the national capital battles pollution, residents also complained of breathing issues. (HT File)

“An important meeting was held regarding the Delhi pollution issue and to find a solution for the same. From last year, stubble burning has decreased by 35% in Punjab and 21% in Haryana. States have said that have appointed nodal officers to monitor the pollution. A widespread awareness campaign is going on.”

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that a joint meeting was held with the ministers of the Centre and the ministers of the state governments to reduce the pollution caused by stubble burning. The meeting was attended by Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and agriculture ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“I have put forward two to three important points in the meeting. Firstly, the incidents of stubble burning need to be monitored in the coming days. Secondly, is the firecrackers burnt on Diwali. To control the pollution caused by firecrackers, the Delhi government as well as all the governments of NCR should take concrete steps in this regard,” Rai said.

The air quality index in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 237, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). A layer of smog engulfed certain parts of the national capital.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

As the national capital battles pollution, residents also complained of breathing issues.

Earlier on Friday, Rai had announced that the government will monitor hotspots across Delhi through drones, adding that his government is working day and night to control the pollution. Also, several incidents of stubble burning were reported in some parts of Haryana and Punjab On Saturday despite the Supreme Court’s criticism against the state governments for their failure to take sufficient action against the issue.