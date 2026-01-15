Union home secy reviews security scenario in Jammu

Amid spike in Pak drone intrusions and terror incidents, Union home secretary Govind Mohan reached Jammu on a two day visit on Wednesday and reviewed reviews prevailing security scenario at a high-level meeting at convention centre during the evening. A search and combing operation underway in the Billawar area, in Kathua on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

This comes a week after Union home minister Amit Shah, on January 8, directed security forces to continue with their operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a “mission mode”.

Accompanied by a central team of officers, Mohan reached Jammu in the afternoon and straightaway headed for the convention centre to chair the meeting, officials said.

Intelligence bureau director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief GP Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, along with senior officers from army, police intelligence agencies and civil administration attended the meeting.

Mohan’s visit comes at a time when security forces have launched anti-terror operations in hilly areas of Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar and Doda districts, especially in the high altitude areas and forest belts where 30 to 35 terrorists, including Pakistani nationals, are believed to be hiding after managing to infiltrate into the region more than two years ago.

There has also been a spurt in drone activities along the International Border and Line of Control, with intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting to infiltrate under the cover of dense fog.

The Union home secretary is likely to visit a forward area along the Indo-Pak International Border on Thursday before returning to New Delhi in the afternoon.

At least four suspected Pakistani drones were sighted again along the de-facto border in Rajouri district on Tuesday, prompting army to open automatic gun-fire. “Multiple suspected Pakistani drones were spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri this evening,” officials had said.

“At around 7.35 pm, two drones were observed hovering over Dheri Dhara village in Manjakote area. Later, the objects were seen moving towards village Kalali,” said officials, further adding that the army had opened fire at the drones.